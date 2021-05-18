Used Car Salesman Tries to Copy Viral 'For Sale' Videos, Ends Up Offending Everyone

Last year, we wrote about a car salesman who went viral for his, shall we say, aggressive style of comedy when it came to moving Dodge vehicles off the lot. If you want to watch those clips, the guy who made them, Brody Elder, has since changed his account to reflect his newfound fame. But if you're not trying to scroll through Instagram, all you have to know is that he was loud, proud, and used his obviously self-deprecating "Mopar guy" masculinity to sell cars. It was pretty funny, all things considered. Now, another car salesman is gaining some negative attention for attempting something similar—key word, attempting. Toronto CityNews highlighted the story of Brian Doyle at Kingston, Ontario's Paulette Auto Sales, who sparked a big backlash this month when he attempted a similar schtick and ended up posting a video that's been decried as sexist and degrading by his fellow Canadians.

Screencap via Toronto CityNews

The video ad for a BMW i8 shows Doyle, a sales manager at Paulette Auto Sales according to LinkedIn, pulling up to a camera in the vehicle, skidding to a halt, and informing the viewer why they should buy that specific BMW. If it's unclear the person in the video is him, he says "I'm Brian from Paulette Auto Sales!" Following the template set by the Dodge salesman, Doyle tries to act aggro, but it just misses every single mark imaginable and shoots straight into offensive territory. “I just got here in this BMW i8 and you want to know why? Cause I ate pussy this morning motherfuckers!” Doyle exclaims. "I don’t know the price. I don’t know the year. But I can tell you for sure you’ll get some fucking pussy.” The video cannot be embedded here, but you can watch it in the Toronto CityNews article. For reference, Brody's videos weren't quite as sexually charged, and it seems like this guy's attempt at catching the same vibe just sort of revealed his true colors. It might've been a joke, but Doyle's execution of the machismo attitude is... greasy, to put it lightly. According to Toronto CityNews, the video was originally posted to Doyle's personal Facebook account. The dealership also had a Facebook page but it's since been deleted. The businesses' presence on other social media platforms remains, however.

Above is a tweet of the dealership celebrating International Women's Day, assuming Doyle's employer Paulette Auto Sales hasn't deleted its Twitter account by the time you've read this. People are already linking the article in the comments of the tweet. Below, you can see an ad on the company's Instagram page for the i8 in question.