Watch These Police Officers Surprise Drivers With $100 Bills Instead of Tickets

Fifty mildly irresponsible motorists in California were made marginally richer this past Monday when they were pulled over by police only to be handed a card with a $100 bill in it rather than a traffic ticket.

According to ABC News, it's all part of the Madera County Sheriff's Department's fifth annual "Operation Random Acts of Kindness" that, as its name suggests, looks to spread some random holiday joy and improve the police department's relationship with the people it protects and serves. And before all of the Negative Nancies go storming the comments on your high horses screaming of misused tax dollars, the $5,000 purse handed out was actually donated by Agriland Farming Company, a farm management, acquisition, and development firm located in Chowchilla, California.

Unsurprisingly, drivers responded with shock, gratitude, and in some cases, tears. "[It was] not expected, I can tell you that much, so I'm very appreciative," one motorist said. "And it's a good time of the year to get surprises like that, so it's pretty awesome."