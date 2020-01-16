First Customer-Bound SSC Tuatara Hypercar to Debut Feb. 7 in Philadelphia

The notion that the SSC Tuatara actually exists is surreal. The successor to the 256-miles-per-hour Ultimate Aero (which held the world record for the fastest production car for three years), the Tuatara was first revealed as a concept in 2011. SSC then went silent for years on end, leading many to believe that the boutique American automaker had simply bitten off more than it could chew. In reality, SSC was spending more time making the Tuatara happen rather than talking it up. And in 2018, it resurfaced with an updated Tuatara that has now been in production for almost a year. Finally, after more than eight years of waiting, the first Tuatara customer is about to get their car, which SSC will display at this year's Philadelphia Auto Show.

SSC North America First SSC Tuatara Customer Car

SSC announced Thursday morning that the production car will see the limelight Feb. 7, stating that the car will share a cordoned-off area of the show floor with several other record-breaking hypercars, including an Ultimate Aero. Though the public will be able to view the car from behind velvet ropes, a closer look will be restricted to members of the media or those who book appointments with one of the show's sponsors: CF Charities.

SSC North America The SSC Tuatara's 1,750-Horsepower Heart