Veteran Motorcycle Racer Paulo Goncalves, 40, Dies After Dakar Rally Crash

Veteran motorcycle racer Paulo Goncalves passed away Sunday due to injuries sustained from a fall during the 2020 Dakar Rally. He was 40 years old.

Details of the incident are relatively scarce, although it's known that Goncalves was near the halfway point of Sunday's Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir stage in Saudi Arabia. At 10:16 a.m. local time, he crashed and a medical helicopter was dispatched. Upon the emergency crew's arrival, Goncalves was unconscious and had entered cardiac arrest.

Motorsport reports that he was airlifted to Layla Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Goncalves is the first Dakar competitor to pass away during the taxing desert race since Michal Hernik in 2015.