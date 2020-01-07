Tracked Chevy Camaro Kiddie Car With 500cc ATV Engine Absolutely Shreds Through Snow

If there's one thing you can say about the crew at Grind Hard Plumbing Co., it's that they'll go to drastic lengths for a good bit of fun. We've covered their antics—most of which include tiny kid cars and all-too-enormous engines—in the past, and now they're back with more. This time, though, their creation has a more specific purpose: shredding through the snow.

Gone is the 24-volt battery that once powered this toddler-sized Chevrolet Camaro and in its place is a 500cc Polaris ATV engine. If you're a faithful watcher of Grind Hard's YouTube channel, you'll recognize this Frankenstein creation from previous clips. The guys decided to go all-in for winter and ditched the car's normal tires for all-terrain tracks, resulting in a micro-snowmobile of sorts.

Similar to the dirtbike-powered, Moab-tackling Barbie Jeep and 70-mile-per-hour kiddie Mustang, this Camaro is a catastrophe waiting to happen. That's what makes it's so entertaining. But how is it even possible to piece together such a wild Power Wheels car?