A Dirtbike-Powered, Tube-Framed Kiddie Jeep Might Be the Best Way to Tackle Moab

YouTubers Grind Hard Plumbing Co. went off-road to tackle Moab in—what else—a Jeep. Well, it’s kind of a Jeep , but not like any we’ve ever seen. The build team turned a Barbie Power Wheels car into a hardcore go-kart by installing a motorcycle engine and mountain bike shocks before, naturally, taking it to the Utah desert for testing.

Nicknamed “Senderella,” the Barbie Jeep has so much torque it keeps lifting its front end in the video. The thing has very obviously been modified from its off-the-shelf form, but watching the POV driving film doesn’t do the build total justice. On Grind Hard’s website, the team lists most of the modifications done to the kiddie Jeep, which include racing axles, heavy-duty hubs, disc brakes, a go-kart seat, eight-inch brake rotors, mountain bike rear shocks, and the wheels from a golf cart.