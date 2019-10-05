This Flawlessly Restored Convertible Mercedes G-Wagen Is $30K Cheaper Than a New One

Now more than ever, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a status symbol for the wealthy and affluent. Instead of spotting one on a rocky trail, you'll likely see an ultra-luxe G550 shopping for a spot in the Whole Foods parking lot. Still, though, that doesn't stop Benz from packing its cushy SUV full of off-road tech and capability that rivals any Land Rover you could throw at it.

But what if there was another way to get supreme four-wheeling performance with peerless build quality for less than the cost of a $125,000 Gelandewagen? In that case, you could save yourself at least thirty grand by springing for one of Expedition Motor Company's top-notch builds based on '90s-era Mercedes metal.