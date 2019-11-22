Restored 1991 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Can Be Dropped From Helicopters as $92K Care Package

We love a good G-Wagen here at The Drive and provided your idea of luxury isn't Apple CarPlay and an electric drivetrain, this might be one of the raddest examples yet.

Expertly restored by New Jersey's Expedition Motor Company, this 1991 Mercedes-Benz "Wolf" Geländewagen 250GD pays tribute to air-lifted military recon trucks. Its functional side hooks allow it to be dropped into any type of terrain via helicopter, while interior steel reinforcements ensure there's enough structural integrity to do so. Rounding out the do-anything, go-anywhere vibe are a fold-down windshield, snorkel kit, jerry-can holder, indicator and lower lamp guards, a marine-grade brown vinyl interior, better-than-stock LED headlamps, and five BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires.