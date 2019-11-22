Restored 1991 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Can Be Dropped From Helicopters as $92K Care Package
It takes 1,000 hours to build and involves everything from structural reinforcement to modern luxuries.
We love a good G-Wagen here at The Drive and provided your idea of luxury isn't Apple CarPlay and an electric drivetrain, this might be one of the raddest examples yet.
Expertly restored by New Jersey's Expedition Motor Company, this 1991 Mercedes-Benz "Wolf" Geländewagen 250GD pays tribute to air-lifted military recon trucks. Its functional side hooks allow it to be dropped into any type of terrain via helicopter, while interior steel reinforcements ensure there's enough structural integrity to do so. Rounding out the do-anything, go-anywhere vibe are a fold-down windshield, snorkel kit, jerry-can holder, indicator and lower lamp guards, a marine-grade brown vinyl interior, better-than-stock LED headlamps, and five BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires.
Despite its throw-back ruggedness, the EMC's Wolf G-Wagen isn't completely devoid of modern creature comforts. Its climate and head unit controls might look period-correct but their functions have been thoroughly modernized with Bluetooth and USB input as well as a new Vintage Air HVAC system. It features diamond-pattern floor mats and oak slats in the cargo area—a very different animal from the beater Jeep currently rotting in your uncle's shed.
Then again, the Wolf likely commands quite a lot more money than said Jeep. $92,150, to be exact. A decent chunk of change, sure, but not unreasonable at all once you learn that each one calls for over 1,000 man-hours of work. EMC takes donor cars apart down to the frame before meticulously restoring and rust-proofing them. All rubber bits such as hoses, bushings, and mounts are outright replaced with new parts. Every Wolf receives new Eibach springs and Bilstein monotube shocks. Each truck's OM602 2.5-liter inline-five diesel is completely taken apart, refinished, cleaned, and rebuilt. And so is its five-speed manual transmission—and its transfer case—and locking diffs.
Oh, and a brand new clutch is fitted as well. Honestly, there are a lot of worse ways to blow 92 grand.
