These $220K Toyota Land Cruiser Restorations Already Have a Year-Long Waiting List
With each taking about six months to build, these are nothing short of magnificent.
There's an undeniably lucrative market for high-end off-road restorations in today's automotive scene, and perhaps no other model is as revered as the Toyota Land Cruiser. Jonathan Ward's Icon firm has put its spin on the classic Japanese 4x4 in the past and other independent shops make their living catering to the droves of "FJ" enthusiasts, proving its worth to the affluent enthusiasts of today. Now joining that elite tier is The FJ Company who, along with renowned supercar restoration and collector outfit Canepa, is creating its own super-luxe versions of the Land Cruiser that cost over $200,000.
FJ Company has created what it calls its G40 lineup, which starts with the "basic" Heritage model at $180,000 and goes skyward from there. Each restomod starts with a Land Cruiser that was built between 1970 and 1983, and they all come packed with a 4.0-liter Toyota 1GRE-FE V-6 engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine can be either supercharged or naturally aspirated, per the customer's preferences.
Other driving amenities like electronic traction control and anti-lock brakes are also standard.
Inside every G40 is a completely redesigned interior by FJ Company with hand-stitched, high-grade leather upholstery. Dash-integrated heating and air conditioning provides the necessary comfort for a day out in the desert, and digital gauges keep everything in check while maintaining a sleek appearance. LED lighting throughout reinforces the modern ethos of each model and, of course, drivers and passengers are treated to top-notch audio equipment with Bluetooth capability. This type of grandeur just didn't exist some 40 years ago.
As for the exterior, customers can hand-pick their desired paint color to coat the G40's galvanized steel body panels along with other preferences, like a specially crafted soft-top or a sturdy hard-shell roof. CNC-machined parts are also precisely cut and allow extra personalization for each model, from the aforementioned Heritage base to the $220,000 Signature G40-S.
A Warn winch mounted to the front provides peace of mind should you ever get your high-dollar creation stuck in a rut, although its upgraded off-road capability shouldn't force you to execute Plan B all that often.
As for the exterior, customers can hand-pick their desired paint color to coat the G40's galvanized steel body panels along with other preferences, like a specially crafted soft-top or a sturdy hard-shell roof. CNC-machined parts are also precisely cut and allow extra personalization for each model, from the aforementioned Heritage base to the $220,000 Signature G43-S.
A Warn winch mounted to the front provides peace of mind should you ever get your high-dollar creation stuck in a rut, although its upgraded off-road capability shouldn't force you to execute Plan B all that often.
“The FJ Company’s enthusiasm and love for the classic Land Cruisers shows in each and every build they do, with extraordinary craftsmanship, unparalleled quality, and a meticulous attention to detail," said Bruce Canepa, whose company will handle all sales and service of the models in California. "Their Signature G43-S is the top-of-the-line ride for anyone looking for a vintage 4×4 experience but who doesn’t want to compromise modern-day comforts and performance, having the best of both worlds.”
If you want your own, you'll need to get in line. The FJ Company will produce just 30 units annually with the build process typically taking about six months per example. There's currently a 12-to-18-month waiting list, so at least you've got a bit of time to start saving your pennies.
- RELATEDJonathan Ward's '96 Toyota Land Cruiser Resto-Mod Is Basically a Brand New TruckWard's classic frame-off restoration jobs are getting newer and newer these days.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Toyota Land Cruiser's Future in America Looks UncertainThe beloved off-roader's days could be numbered.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Bad Decision Make This Toyota Land Cruiser Vanish Before Your EyesSometimes that solid ground...isn't.READ NOW