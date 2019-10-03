These $220K Toyota Land Cruiser Restorations Already Have a Year-Long Waiting List

There's an undeniably lucrative market for high-end off-road restorations in today's automotive scene, and perhaps no other model is as revered as the Toyota Land Cruiser. Jonathan Ward's Icon firm has put its spin on the classic Japanese 4x4 in the past and other independent shops make their living catering to the droves of "FJ" enthusiasts, proving its worth to the affluent enthusiasts of today. Now joining that elite tier is The FJ Company who, along with renowned supercar restoration and collector outfit Canepa, is creating its own super-luxe versions of the Land Cruiser that cost over $200,000. FJ Company has created what it calls its G40 lineup, which starts with the "basic" Heritage model at $180,000 and goes skyward from there. Each restomod starts with a Land Cruiser that was built between 1970 and 1983, and they all come packed with a 4.0-liter Toyota 1GRE-FE V-6 engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine can be either supercharged or naturally aspirated, per the customer's preferences. Other driving amenities like electronic traction control and anti-lock brakes are also standard.

The FJ Company/Canepa

Inside every G40 is a completely redesigned interior by FJ Company with hand-stitched, high-grade leather upholstery. Dash-integrated heating and air conditioning provides the necessary comfort for a day out in the desert, and digital gauges keep everything in check while maintaining a sleek appearance. LED lighting throughout reinforces the modern ethos of each model and, of course, drivers and passengers are treated to top-notch audio equipment with Bluetooth capability. This type of grandeur just didn't exist some 40 years ago.

The FJ Company

The FJ Company

As for the exterior, customers can hand-pick their desired paint color to coat the G40's galvanized steel body panels along with other preferences, like a specially crafted soft-top or a sturdy hard-shell roof. CNC-machined parts are also precisely cut and allow extra personalization for each model, from the aforementioned Heritage base to the $220,000 Signature G40-S. A Warn winch mounted to the front provides peace of mind should you ever get your high-dollar creation stuck in a rut, although its upgraded off-road capability shouldn't force you to execute Plan B all that often.

The FJ Company/Canepa

The FJ Company/Canepa