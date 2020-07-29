The Only Way to Get a $220K Icon FJ44 Land Cruiser Sooner Than 2023 Is This Charity Giveaway

Icon is considered to be the premier 4x4 builder of the United States and, well, pretty much everywhere. No other company can match founder Jonathon Ward and Co.'s level of quality, and their Toyota "FJ44" Land Cruiser is proof of that. In turn, there's a massive waiting list if you want to buy your own for many monies, but there happens to be one way around that. And you'll do a little good for the world at the same time.

The charity giveaway, run by Omaze, is live for another 97 days, which means your donation could land you an Icon FJ44 before the end of this year, along with $20,000 in the trunk. The funds will, at least in part, support the non-profit Go Campaign's continued COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as programs that promote racial equality and justice in communities across the United States.

It's worth noting that while your name can be thrown in the hat for just $10, only $1.50 of that actually goes to charity. Omaze is still a for-profit business, and it divvies up donations accordingly with seven dollars "typically" going to sourcing and shipping of the prize with the remaining $1.50 going to Omaze itself. This is all broken down in the Omaze website's "About Us" section.

Knowing how the waitlist for an Icon Land Cruiser build is at least two years at this point, the idea of taking a chance on snapping up an FJ44 is rather tempting—especially since this one was built to Ward's own specifications.