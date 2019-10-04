2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition: Back by Popular Demand
Elegant styling, suicide doors, and a removable ice bucket. What more could you ask for?
The Lincoln Continental has been the marque's flagship luxury sedan for decades. It represents the pinnacle of the automaker's commitment to perfection with a pinch of understated styling to match; the car for the businessman who couldn't be seen in a Cadillac. For 80 years, the Continental has set a unique standard of class across luxury sedans, and now its automaker is set on giving the world a familiar feeling of presidential proportions with the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition.
Last year Lincoln partnered with Cabot Coach Builders to design the 80th anniversary tribute to the Continental, building 80 examples for the 2019 model year. According to Lincoln, all available units were spoken for within 48 hours. With a stretched wheelbase and unique rear-hinged passenger doors, the car doesn't just seek attention—it demands it—so the news didn’t come as a surprise.
If you missed out on your chance to buy a Coach Door Edition, there's good news in store, because Lincoln announced today that it will be accepting orders for the second run of its ultra-luxury sedan.
Under the hood, the Coach Door edition shares the same turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 powerplant one would find in the Reserve or Black Label trims. Pumping out a synchronous 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, it has ample capacity to sprint from zero to 60 in 5.5 seconds—an admittedly average time but performed with an extraordinary amount of class and comfort.
After all, most people buying the Coach Door Edition of the Continental aren't buying it for what's under the hood, exactly. The real reason customers purchase one of these fine examples is to merge modern luxury amenities with the symbolic car of 1960s-era finesse, and Lincoln knows this. Although the person behind the steering wheel has controllable driving profiles, a head-up display, and Sync 3 with Apple Car Play or Android Auto, the real focus is on the passengers.
Individuals who find themselves in either of the rear seats (the car sits four total occupants) will find that legroom is more than forgiving. In fact, one might call it downright commodious. Lincoln says its extended wheelbase allows for six inches of extra space in the cabin which it uses almost exclusively for the rear seats.
In the center console, two slots are present which are presumably used for a very mobile purpose; cell phones and tablets. There's also a standard open-top storage cubby large enough to fit a standard-sized iPhone and showcases two USB ports for charging, as well as a standard 110-watt plug for a laptop charger.
Occupants also have access to their own climate zone, plus direct access to control the vehicle's splendid 19-speaker Revel Ultima audio system. And to ensure that your drinks are always cold, a removable ice bucket with circular storage lid is also included.
Of course, a luxury car also needs to tout one's social stratum by emitting a subtle sense of opulence. The Continental does just this by displaying small individualized pieces of luxury along with four bold exterior finishes, each one sounding more expensive than the last: Infinite Black, Pristine White Metallic, Chrome Crystal Blue, and the Monochromatic package—which features an optional combination of Infinite Black and Pristine White. Like 2019 units, buyers can choose an interior theme of either Chalet or Thoroughbred, though the latter shouldn’t be included with Crystal Blue.
As for pricing, the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition will start at $115,470, or a $34,000 premium over a fully loaded Black Label, before optional add-ons, accessories, and destination charges. This time, Lincoln says it will open up reservations to 150 lucky people, each of which has from Oct. 4 through 31 to reserve their spot in line.
