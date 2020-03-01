Brabus Now Builds 800-HP Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Pickups for One-Percenters
Portal axles, anyone?
A Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen has always screamed look at me, and the AMG-tuned G 63, even louder. But Brabus is here to shout everyone down, because it now offers an AMG-dwarfing G-Wagen with more of everything this off-roader does best: Absurd power and capability, draped in extreme luxury.
To make the 800 Adventure XLP, Brabus' ultimate G-Wagen, it takes a 2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63, extends its chassis by 19.7 inches, and to the Merc's 4.0-liter V-8, it straps a pair of new turbochargers. These produce 23 psi of boost, permitting peak power of 789 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and thus, a zero-to-60 time of just 4.8 seconds.
Because G-Wagens aren't at home at high speed, Brabus limits the 800 Adventure XLP to just 130 mph. That's still a speed you don't want to scratch in an SUV that weighs 6,473 pounds, and because of its 22-inch Brabus Monoblock HD wheels, and 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires, its ride height is even greater than stock. Because of these and a set of Brabus-designed portal axles, though, the 800 Adventure XLP offers 19.3 inches of ground clearance, or almost three more than a Toyota Mega Cruiser, and close to double that of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Of course, it's no Brabus if it doesn't also offer more personalization options than the Mercedes on which it is based, and the 800 Adventure XLP has no shortage here. Its oak-trimmed interior with leather upholstery is available "in practically any desired color" according to Brabus, so if it's a color the human eye can see, it's something the hands of Brabus craftspeople can supply. Some of the other available options include carbon fiber wind deflectors with built-in LEDs, a roof rack, a Brabus Widestar carbon fender flare pack, a winch with 9,920 pounds of tractive effort, and even an optional long-range drone, capable of traveling 74 miles with a 13-pound payload.
Such a concentration of performance and luxury costs accordingly, as prices for "First Edition" 800 Adventure XLPs start at the equivalent of $505,400 according to Car Advice. Brabus would've displayed a show-spec example worth $865,000 at this year's Geneva Motor Show, but with the event's cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak, these pictures will be all of the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP we can experience from our respective quarantines.
