The 1995 Toyota Mega Cruiser, King of Off-Roaders, Is Legal to Import in 2020

Judging the Mega Cruiser book by its AM General cover is fair; the original Hummer and the Toyota Mega Cruiser had about as much in common as two SUVs made for the same roles by different countries can. Both saw service in their respective countries' militaries before arriving on the consumer car market. Each were enormous, and the Mega Cruiser the bigger of the two: It's about seven inches taller than a Hummer H1, and sixteen longer, if about one inch narrower.

Despite those dimensions, Mega Cruisers offered surprisingly little seating, with space for two occupants up front and four in back. Instead of a third row, the Mega Cruiser had a huge, two meter-wide cargo area with a 1,323-pound load capacity, and a tailgate with foldaway steps—a feature still newsworthy in 2019. Interior amenities were as good as mid-'90s Toyotas got, with car phones, at least one screen in view of every occupant, and what looks like real leather and wood upholstery. The example pictured here is definitely optioned up—look at other models and you'll find more spartan accommodations. Mega Cruisers started at the modern equivalent of around $90,000.