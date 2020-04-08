You Can Still Buy a Brand-New Toyota FJ Cruiser in the Middle East for $40K

Power still comes from the old 4.0-liter V-6, since retuned to produce 270 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which are distributed to all four wheels via either five-speed automatic and a transfer case or a six-speed manual and a Torsen-style center differential. Fuel efficiency is still underwhelming at 23 mpg combined, though an optional secondary tank that raises the FJ's fuel capacity to 42 gallons and the Middle East's cheap oil should offset the FJ's mediocre mileage.

Likewise, you can also cop a new FJ Cruiser in South Africa with many of the same updates. They get all the goodies there, like brand-new 70-Series Land Cruisers and regular-cab, long-bed Hiluxes, so that comes as no surprise.