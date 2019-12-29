TV Host Adam Savage's Stolen Toyota Land Cruiser Recovered After Thief Buries It in Mud

Television personality and geeky gearhead Adam Savage recently had a nightmarish day that, luckily, ended up better than anyone could've imagined. The former Mythbusters co-host took to Twitter to share his recent debacle after a thief made off with his classic Toyota Land Cruiser BJ42. In an interesting turn of events, however, Savage managed to recover his stolen 4x4 rather quickly after a bit of luck and criminal stupidity.

On Saturday, Savage posted a tweet saying his vintage off-roader had been stolen but, in the same post, mentioned that San Francisco authorities had found the vehicle after his home security cameras caught the thief red-handed. The Land Cruiser bandit apparently jacked the truck in the wee hours of the morning after hotwiring it and heading for the hills.

Thankfully, the crook wasn't able to make off with the Land Cruiser and list it on the black market for a quick paycheck. Rather, authorities found it abandoned and stuck in the mud not too far from Savage's home.