For Sale: Custom Toyota Sienna Minivan Is a Corner Office on Wheels

And this entire mobile command center can be yours for the price of $19,495, which is fairly reasonable compared to other used examples, though they lack similar interior office accouterments. It's also an especially fine price considering this Sienna has passed through the hands of just one owner in its life and has a modest 42,625 miles on the odometer.

The dealer is advertising this particular minivan as a "Premium Presidential Limo"; perhaps perfect for the CEO on-the-go who isn't ready to spend top-dollar on something a bit more German.

Unfortunately, the van itself came from a dealer auction so the details on the origins of the conversion are slim, but that doesn't make it any less desirable. Many companies out there charge a substantial premium on top of the price of a brand new vehicle, so picking up this bargain of a unique build means that you can finally have that corner office you've always wanted—so as long as you just park in the right spot.