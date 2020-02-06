For Sale: Subaru WRX Right-Hand-Drive Conversion Built to Prove the Haters Wrong

The solution was to take on a truly unique project and he just so happened to have the perfect idea: swapping his WRX to right-hand drive. It's the only logical conclusion.

Like many wrenching stories, it all began with an "unused" rented garage. Kwesi Peters, the mad-scientist whose 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX you're about to meet, had stored his car in the spot but felt like the space had more to offer than just parking. After all, a rented garage that lets you wrench is a coveted find, and I don't blame him for feeling guilty for its idleness.

"I wouldn't say it's too pointless," Peters explains in one video on YouTube. "I wanted to do something that was pretty crazy, out of the ordinary. I had the garage space, so I figured 'why not?'" If that isn't the perfect reason to take on an uphill battle of a build, I don't know what is.

Peters knew he didn't need the engine or body panels, those remain the same or very similar between the two layouts, but he did need the JDM subframe to bolt everything up to. So, the first item sourced was an entire front clip of a right-hand drive car—everything from the front doors forward—from eBay.

This is when it got tricky. If you think the only parts that need to come out are from the steering wheel forward, surprise!