The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica's New AWD System Can Go Full RWD

When it comes to all-wheel-drive minivans, the North American market has been long dominated by the Toyota Sienna, a vehicle that has run largely unopposed against its competition. Now, Chrysler will enter its own offering into the mix with an all-new drivetrain in its popular Pacifica minivan. There's just one simple but awesome difference: it can send all the power to the rear wheels. A minivan's design isn't something that one would typically describe as "cool," but the Pacifica isn't your typical minivan. It's one of the leading contenders in a tight-knit market, and newly crafted styling is just one of the many important changes ushered into the facelifted 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

via Chrysler

The most important of which, however, is the minivan's brand new all-wheel-drive platform. Moreover, the minivan makes use of an elaborate mechanical torque vectoring system to move power between the front and rear axles, enabling owners to tread through whatever life throws their way. Under most conditions, the van will operate by sending power to just the front wheels, but here are pre-programmed scenarios that will signal the van to call for all-wheel-drive. This means that if the exterior temperature could freeze water, the windshield wipers are switched on, the front wheels begin to slip, or you happen to be a bit heavy-footed when passing on the highway, the minivan will seamless begin to deliver power to the rear axles. Chrysler says that it won't limit the system to a trivial amount either—and if needed—it will send all available engine output directly to the rear wheels. While this platform isn't meant to put you on the road to Formula D, it's certainly something not typically seen in the minivan segment. It's all about practicality, which is a staple of any people-hauler. That's why it's also important to note that Chrysler somehow managed to retain the Pacifica's coveted Stow 'n Go seating system despite running a driveshaft the length of the vehicle while only raising the ride height three-quarters of an inch.

via Chrysler