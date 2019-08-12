All Grown-Up Honda Odyssey Celebrates 25th Birthday With New Set of Wheels 

The Honda Odyssey, America's most beloved minivan (and one of the best-selling), is celebrating its 25th birthday. To mark the occasion, Honda is offering a special 25th Anniversary Package for the current 2020 model year. But even if you aren't interested in it—this serves as a pretty good reminder we're all getting pretty old.

Available for $1,500, the Anniversary Package includes a chrome roof rack, bodyside moldings, lower door garnishes, and a chrome rear bumper protector. It also adds 25th Anniversary logos on the front fenders, tailgate, key fob, and illuminated door sills. It's essentially a bling-and-badge package; no extra horsepower or tech features here. However, should you fork out another $1,300, the 25th Anniversary Odyssey can be had with 19-inch wheels exclusive to the celebratory variant. The cosmetic goodies can be equipped to 2020 Odysseys of any trim level.

Also coming to all Odyssey trim levels as of 2020 is standard automatic "Idle Stop" start-stop system and Honda's latest and greatest 10-speed automatic transmission. A transmission previously reserved for the Touring and Elite trims while LX, EX, and EX-L vans made do with a nine-speed.

More speeds and less idling means less fuel consumed. Less fuel consumed means more money in your pocket for nutritious snacks for the youngins sitting in the back. The crumbs of which can be conveniently cleaned out of the Odyssey by the van's built-in HondaVac vacuum cleaner.

The 2020 Honda Odyssey starts at $30,690, is powered by a 3.5-liter 280-horsepower V-6, and can be ordered with the new 25th Anniversary package starting Tuesday.