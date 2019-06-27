2020 Chrysler Voyager: Base-Model Pacifica Minivans Get a Nostalgic Rebrand
Despite previous reports, the new Voyager won't replace the Dodge Grand Caravan.
With crossovers and SUVs being all the rage when it comes to family transportation, minivans have become the alternative choice. The original people-carrier is now a throwback body style for those who remember the days when parents were parents and didn't care who knew it. Chrysler is seemingly doubling down on the nostalgic appeal for the 2020 model year, renaming lower trims of its Pacifica minivan as the Voyager.
Specifically, the new-but-old name will apply to what was previously known as the Pacifica L and LX trims. The entry-level Voyager L comes with manual climate control, a bench in the second row, and cloth seats while the LX adds captains thrones in the middle row, a power adjustable seat for the driver, audio controls on the steering wheel (fancy) as well as SiriusXM satellite radio. Both seat seven and feature a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
An LXi model is also available for corporate fleets, offering Stow 'n Go in the second row, leatherette, and a roof rack.
Otherwise, everything about this minivan appears to have been carried over from the immensely safe Pacifica. It's still powered by a 287-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 paired to a nine-speed auto transmitting power to the front wheels only.
Despite appearing to head downmarket, the new Voyager won't replace the value-champion Dodge Grand Caravan, an FCA rep confirmed to Roadshow.
Yes, there are new Toy Story and Men in Black movies in theaters right now and Chrysler just unveiled a new Voyager. Congratulations everybody, we're living in the '90s all over again.
- RELATED2019 Chrysler Pacifica Claims Only IIHS Top Safety Pick for American AutomakersOf the 57 cars chosen for the award, Japanese and Korean models made up the majority while American representation was extremely low.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid New Dad Review: This Plug-In Minivan Makes a Comfy CruiserBy combining hybrid efficiency and minivan roominess, has Chrysler designed the ideal family vehicle?READ NOW
- RELATEDWaymo Will Buy up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacificas for Ride-Hailing ServiceThat's a lot of minivans.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Honda Odyssey Elite Review: The Minivan Grows Up, Just Like YouYou're an adult now. Embrace it with a car that actually fits your needs.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2018 Toyota Sienna Comes up Short in IIHS Crash TestingPassenger side crash testing reveals some major weaknesses.READ NOW