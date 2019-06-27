2020 Chrysler Voyager: Base-Model Pacifica Minivans Get a Nostalgic Rebrand

With crossovers and SUVs being all the rage when it comes to family transportation, minivans have become the alternative choice. The original people-carrier is now a throwback body style for those who remember the days when parents were parents and didn't care who knew it. Chrysler is seemingly doubling down on the nostalgic appeal for the 2020 model year, renaming lower trims of its Pacifica minivan as the Voyager.

Specifically, the new-but-old name will apply to what was previously known as the Pacifica L and LX trims. The entry-level Voyager L comes with manual climate control, a bench in the second row, and cloth seats while the LX adds captains thrones in the middle row, a power adjustable seat for the driver, audio controls on the steering wheel (fancy) as well as SiriusXM satellite radio. Both seat seven and feature a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.