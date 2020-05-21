This Might Be the Cleanest 1988 Chrysler Conquest TSI Left

The Mitsubishi Starion was a fairly well-known car from the 1980s that paired glorious and funky styling with decent performance, but not many people know that the car had a nearly identical twin in the Chrysler Conquest. Both cars were priced below the competition and stood up well in comparison tests. This one, currently for sale on eBay, may be the cleanest example on the market today, and everything about the car—down to its solid maroon interior—is just like it was back in 1988.

With just 51,000 original miles on the clock and virtually zero cosmetic issues to speak of, this Conquest is ready to hit the road. The Chrysler and its Mitsubishi-branded sibling, the Starion, have both been steadily increasing in value over the years, as younger enthusiasts seek out the cars that they remember as kids growing up in the 1980s—AKA the Rad era.