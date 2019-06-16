Rustbucket 1962 Porsche 356 Might Be the Nastiest Numbers-Matching Example Left

In Porsche-landia, finding a matching-numbers Type 356 is far rarer than seeing an actual example of the model being driven on the road. In this case, the term means that it comes with nearly every single part that it was built with from the factory, most notably the engine and the transmission. BarnFinds.com, however, has stumbled upon what appears to be a true unicorn, a matching-numbers 1962 Porsche 356 Coupe, listed for sale on eBay.

Given the context and the fact that it literally is the same as it was when it left the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, that sounds quite amazing. But when you peer at the listing itself—fair warning—it is a bit of a basket case.

The reason why a matching-numbers 356 would be a total unicorn is because most of the OG Porsche models still out there have typically had their engines swapped. Back when they were new, they were perceived as disposable, everyday cars and their powertrains were often swapped because they saw a lot of use; resultantly, finding a 356 with its original engine and transmission is certainly uncommon.