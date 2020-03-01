This Ex-Concours 1959 Porsche 356A Is Stranded at a Small-Town Copart

Rare cars can command outrageous prices, but most buyers look for solid, running examples before spending the big money. That said, the most sought-after vehicles can still sell for a premium even with a few missing parts or a bit of damage. This 1959 Porsche 356A GT Coupe may take the cake, though, as it's been massively crushed—that's tragic for any Porsche of this vintage, but considering this was once an Amelia Island-level collector's item, it makes it even more so.

The car, which currently resides at a Copart lot in Mebane, North Carolina, is offered with an estimated retail value of $1.85 million. We’re guessing that the crater in the Porsche's roof may change that number a bit, but the fact there were just 11 356A GT Coupes built in 1959 will probably help its chances.

What's more, this was the first of its kind built that year. Reportedly, it was delivered to Jean Kerguen by Automobile Centrum of Casablanca in Morocco. From there, Kerguen and Robert Lacaze drove the car in the 1959 Tour de France Automobile and finished fourth overall behind a trio of Ferrari 250 GTs.

When new, the sports car's air-cooled, 1600cc flat-four engine made 141 horsepower, which was good enough for a zero to 60 time of just 10 seconds and a top speed of 124 miles per hour. Like all other 356s, it was treasured for its superb handling which helped Porsche drivers fight for wins in road rallies, like the Tour de France Automobile, across Europe.