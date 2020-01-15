Porsche Caymans S vs. Alfa Romeo 4C: Which Mid-Engine Wreck Would You Salvage?

The good news is the 4C still weighs only 2,495 lbs. That's about 500 lbs less than the Cayman . It doesn't even have power steering, which was manageable thanks to being a featherweight car with the engine in the middle as opposed to on the front axle.

Sadly, it was a little porkier than the beloved Elises that left our market, and it never came with the manual gearbox that many track geeks crave. However, it does have a fast-shifting dual-clutch transmission and unlike the Lotii, it actually passed crash regulations.

The Alfa Romeo 4C always felt like an alternate-universe update to the Lotus Elise . It was fast, mid-engined, came with a carbon-fiber tub and felt a little bit kludged together—just like the Lotus.

If you're more into Italian cars, why not get the first Alfa Romeo to go on sale in the United States in decades? Here's a 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C that's in slightly better shape than the Cayman, as the listing notes it runs and drives. Visible damage is limited to a mostly absent front clip. Score.

Sent to the auction lot thanks to some front end damage, this Alfa comes with 55,712 miles on its 237-horsepower 1.7-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. The front end is in pieces, but it's all in considerably better shape than the Cayman. The airbags didn't pop and the red leather seats inside are simply divine. Oh, and it also rides on some of the most beautiful stock wheels of the past decade.

So long as the carbon-fiber tub isn't cracked—because if it is, you'll be sorry—you may be able to put this one back on the road, too. Per the listing, the car's title is an Oklahoma possessory lien listed by its seller, the financial institution/insurance company USAA. As long as you clear that up, the sky's the limit.

Like the Cayman, you'll have to add this one to your watchlist to know when it goes to auction, which you can do on the listing here. Yet, the Alfa is also a rarer sight than the Cayman, and perhaps that's important to you when picking a sports car. So few were ever sold in North America that a rumor that the 4C was leaving that market seemed plausible until a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles representative debunked it.