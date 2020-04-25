Flame-Shooting Porsche Cayman Packs a 1,210-HP LS V8 Surprise in the Middle

Why keep things simple when you can add a Lamborghini manual transmission? 

By Stef Schrader
porsche build hero
Jordon Musser
It's pretty rare to see a Porsche Cayman with wild fender flares and an even crazier paint job, but this green thing you see right here isn't a normal Cayman, because sitting in the back is a 1,210-horsepower twin-turbo LSA V8 swap that takes up nearly the whole back hatch. So like I said—not exactly normal.

Eight-time national karting champ Jordon Musser is no stranger to ridiculously fast Porsches. His first Porsche was a 911 Turbo he tuned up to roughly 1,100 horsepower, but the thought of blowing up a $50,000 Porsche crate engine was simply too much. 

After a brief stint in a mostly stock C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette, Musser realized that he wanted another project car, albeit with lower build costs than his last one. A Chevy LS-powered project offered him the kind of engineering and fabrication challenge he wanted with a powertrain that would be far less expensive to modify and fix.

Jordon Musser
Jordon Musser

After considering everything from a Superlite Coupe kit car to a modernized widebody C2-generation Corvette, he briefly thought of building an LS-powered Porsche 911, but decided that was too much like his last project—not to mention far too common. That's when a Cayman entered the picture. 

Jordon Musser

What an LSA looks like tucked into a Cayman hatch.

After learning of a Ford Coyote V8-powered Cayman, he knew it would fit, but those who went the LS route cited multiple problems. 

"From having to move the driver forward to axle problems, electric water pump problems and gearbox gearing being entirely incorrect for a V8. Not to mention the rear of the car is a strut and not multi-link, which makes it…well crap," Musser wrote. 

Challenge accepted. Thanks for outlining the problems with this project, everyone! 

Before: a regular Cayman S.Jordon Musser
Stock Cayman S engine bay, as he bought it.Jordon Musser

Because this is Texas and this is occasionally what happens, Musser bought his 2007 Cayman S from an astronaut in the spring of 2018. The previous owner rebuilt broken Porsche engines for fun, so there was a fresh engine in the car which Musser sold to fund this crazy build.

"I took my girlfriend out to dinner that night in it, and then the next day removed the engine," wrote Musser. 

New six-speed Lamborghini Gallardo manual gearboxes are relatively cheap for what they are and could handle the power Musser wanted from this build using a billet center plate. The Cayman's primary use was going to be on the road, so the gear ratio was modified for better cruising in sixth.

A brand new Lamborghini Gallard transaxle.Jordon Musser
Custom fabrication work under the car. Jordon Musser
Later in the build, with both the engine and transmission out of the car. Jordon Musser
Engine and transmission waiting to go in the car. Jordon Musser

In went a forged LSA V8 with ported heads and a custom cam from tuner Sam Miller with an LS3 dry sump crank to fit in the middle of the Cayman. A blown-up LS engine from a friend was used to mock up how to cut the least amount of material from the Cayman and then the hard work began. 

Musser then had to build a completely custom accessory drive to accommodate not only a remote mechanical water pump that would keep the big LS cool for track use, but a custom 250-amp alternator for creature comforts like air conditioning and a stereo. As many things as possible were kept down low to keep the car's center of gravity low. 

Jordon Musser

Figuring out how to fit everything as low as possible and deciding where the accessory belts should run. 

"I had to go to a remote mounted water pump which was pretty damn big, but was told it will cool a truck in the Baja 1000 at 800 horsepower at [wide-open throttle] for hours," Musser wrote. "Sold."

He also really didn't want to move the firewall very far forward, as he's 6'2" and needed all the room he could get. So, the entire rear interior compartment was made into one large engine bay, which had the bonus of more efficient cooling. The front firewall still had to move up a little bit, which was alleviated somewhat with a very, very thin Tillet carbon fiber seat up front. 

Having to move the firewall anyway.Jordon Musser
Custom bracket hold various belt-driven parts in place.Jordon Musser
Holding everything up. Jordon Musser
The top supports are offset just a little bit to fit everything in and make the engine and transmission easier to take out. Jordon Musser
One of the big turbos just above the bottom brace for the car. Jordon Musser
The narrow carbon fiber seats required to make Jordon fit in front of an engine and a lot of sound deadening. Of course, there's still a stereo in it, too.Jordon Musser

Keeping the eight-cylinder motor further back helped avoid the awkward driveshaft angles that caused CV joints to fail in other LS-swapped Caymans. The Lambo transaxle could fit into place with the huge custom axles only barely angled forwards, where they're less likely to fail.

Hardly any of the stock engine and transmission mounts worked with this setup, necessitating a ton of custom work to situate the load of the engine and transmission in a way that wouldn't fail on the road, on the drag strip or on a road course. (So much potential for activities!)

Jordon Musser

Under the back of the world's most insane Cayman.

Adding twin turbos as low as possible in the enlarged engine bay also helped keep the center of gravity low. In the end, that LSA was tuned up to 1,210 hp and 959 pound-feet of torque using an aftermarket ECU.

What's even cooler is that the engine, turbos, and transmission were designed to drop out of the car as one unit. "This was very important to me as I know that stuff will break," Musser explained.

A 911 GT3 RS-style widebody helped tuck the new wider wheels underneath the car, and a StopTech big brake kit and Ohlins R&T coilovers were added inside. 

A large hole to fit a larger radiator.Jordon Musser
Mocking up a big scoop to draw air into the rear of the car.Jordon Musser
Adding the widebody.Jordon Musser
Jordon Musser
Lining up the 991 lights up front. Jordon Musser

While Musser did most of the assembly and fabrication work himself, the bodywork was adapted from a Precision Porsche kit over the course of six months with some help from Larry Spencer and Casey Barclay. The bodywork included several cues (and parts!) from the 991-era Porsche 911 GT3, but also added enough space for a gigantic custom radiator in the front. A build like this is all about cooling, and Musser's front radiator was twice the size of a 991 911 GT3. On top of that bodywork went a neon metallic Lambo green called Verde Ithaca that smears radioactive shame on the Cayman R's special green for not being loud enough. 

Musser has more work planned for the V8 Cayman, including the addition of a flat-bottomed tray for better aerodynamics. Yet as it sits, this might already be the most incredible build of the year, and we're not even halfway through. 

Showing off the fresh build.Jordon Musser
The finished car, complete with dramatic lighting. Jordon Musser
The finished car (for now.)Jordon Musser
A big milestone: the first time the engine and transmission lifted up with the car with no help from jackstands supporting them. Jordon Musser
Dry sump and more cooling. Jordon Musser
A very large turbo. Jordon Musser
Finishing touches.Jordon Musser
Extra rad custom radiator. Jordon Musser
Building a wiring harness. Jordon Musser
Adding a hole for extra cooling in the trunklid.Jordon Musser
In-garage painting. Jordon Musser
Fitting a gated shifter to the build.Jordon Musser
Let the fine tuning begin!Jordon Musser
Appropriately titled. Jordon Musser
Even more cooling!Jordon Musser
Inside the frunk.Jordon Musser
Even the brake calipers must match.Jordon Musser
The modified hatch, complete with huge air ducts. Jordon Musser
Sorting things out with the clutch wth the engine out.Jordon Musser
Jordon Musser
New dash featuring new wheel from a later 911 GT3. The Cayman is manual, so the paddles now control other functions, such as a front-view camera.Jordon Musser
All of the wiring goes through this one plug to make installation and removal as easy as possible.Jordon Musser
POORSCH.Jordon Musser
