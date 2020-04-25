Flame-Shooting Porsche Cayman Packs a 1,210-HP LS V8 Surprise in the Middle

It's pretty rare to see a Porsche Cayman with wild fender flares and an even crazier paint job, but this green thing you see right here isn't a normal Cayman, because sitting in the back is a 1,210-horsepower twin-turbo LSA V8 swap that takes up nearly the whole back hatch. So like I said—not exactly normal.

Eight-time national karting champ Jordon Musser is no stranger to ridiculously fast Porsches. His first Porsche was a 911 Turbo he tuned up to roughly 1,100 horsepower, but the thought of blowing up a $50,000 Porsche crate engine was simply too much.

After a brief stint in a mostly stock C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette, Musser realized that he wanted another project car, albeit with lower build costs than his last one. A Chevy LS-powered project offered him the kind of engineering and fabrication challenge he wanted with a powertrain that would be far less expensive to modify and fix.