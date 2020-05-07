Mystery Solved: Here's What Happened to That Disappearing Turo Porsche Cayman

Earlier this week, The Drive reported the story of when automotive photographer Kevin McCauley rented a Porsche Cayman off Turo back in 2016 only to have it mysteriously disappear overnight. Until now, the reason—as far as McCauley was concerned—remained frustratingly unknown. Well, four years after the fact, the mystery's been solved. And no, it had nothing to do with aliens. Yeah, we were disappointed too.

To recap, the Cayman disappeared from a residential street in Venice, California after McCauley legally parked it there overnight when he was in town covering Luftgekühlt 2016. Thankfully, his Turo host didn't make a big deal out of it and McCauley's trip was refunded (and then some). However, efforts to find out what exactly had happened to the Porsche were met with vague emails from Turo Support saying the car had not been stolen but was "stored for unknown reasons, most likely municipal."

For McCauley's full recount of events, watch this video.