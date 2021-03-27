Watch the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Effortlessly Dominate Road Atlanta 

If you’ve spent any seat time on a track, you'll remember the pure adrenaline rush of running a car on a straightaway at high speed and twisting around the corners with significant G-force. Porsche shared a video yesterday with pro racer Leh Keen sprinting around Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in a blistering hot lap and it has me looking at my calendar to see how soon I can get there myself.

About an hour northeast of my beloved Georgia metropolis, Road Atlanta is a 2.54-mile 12-turn road course in the middle of a lush pine forest. The motorsports facility hosts the Motul Petit Le Mans, Drift Atlanta, The Mitty, and there is also an off-road course where you could careen around in vehicles like the Porsche 911 off-road Safari cars Keen famously builds.