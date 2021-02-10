Porsche Taycan Turbo S Breaks Indoor Speed Record With 102-MPH Run Inside a Convention Center

To put this into perspective, the last vehicle to break this record was a custom lightweight Cross Kart driven by Finnish rally driver Mikko Hirvonen in 2013. The 688-pound cart was powered by a 150-horsepower 750cc Suzuki GSX-R engine and set the record at 86.99 mph (140 kph), beating out Tanner Foust and his Ford Fiesta hot hatch by just 0.02 MPH.

Once Keen got the go-ahead, the Taycan shot forward with a savage speed. Its two electric motors sent a combined 750 horsepower to all four wheels and it hit the mark in just 2.6 seconds—quite a feat considering the slippery surface. It didn't stop there. The car continued to speed up, eventually hitting 102.6 mph before having to stand on the brakes. But was that enough to break the record?

They say to pick the right tool for the job, and the Taycan very much feels like the right tool. It's one of the hardest accelerating and (despite tipping the scales at over 5,100 pounds) one of the fastest decelerating cars on the market—and both were crucial to breaking this record. According to Porsche, the distance the Taycan had available for the run was 1,600.7 feet, but it ended up not needing the entire space. We asked Porsche how many seconds it took the Taycan to do zero to 102.6 mph and back to zero, but it claimed to not possess such data.

“I didn’t really appreciate the scale of the record attempt until my first exploratory run," said Keen after his record-setting attempt.

"The surface is so unpredictable, so slick, that you have to have complete trust in your car. It truly was like ice – and you’re accelerating flat out, facing a really hard wall at the end. Suddenly, even in a massive space like the one we had, it seems very small.”