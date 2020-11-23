26.2 Miles: Porsche Taycan Sets a Guinness World Record for the Longest EV Drift

If you're wondering why we're appearing to be vague over which Taycan model was used, the stunt was actually done in the rear-wheel-drive Taycan that's available now in China. Using just one electric motor mounted in the rear, this drift-ready Taycan serves as a base model in the Chinese market and has no suffixes in its name, just like how the base Boxster is just called... the Boxster.

To make sure the record is properly validated and documented by third parties, the near-hour-long drift was supervised by official Guinness World Record judge Joanne Brent and European drifting champ and engineer Denise Ritzmann. "You can see at a glance whether the front wheels are pointing in a different direction to the curve. As long as this is the case, the car is drifting," said Ritzmann.