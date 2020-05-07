If you're wondering about the structural integrity of these parts, congratulations—you're not alone. The dashboard looks more like lace now, the ultra-light 10.5-lb seat has padding peeking through more holes, and the starter motor sort of looks like a golf ball at one end until you realize that those are just large conical holes drilled into the end. Heck, the frunk is lined with little round holes; the wipers; the pedals; the emergency brake; suspension components; everything! Holes!

Fortunately, King is welding some tabs back in certain areas to shore up the structural rigidity of what's left. When adding holes wasn't possible, King still used as many lightweight components as possible. The beautiful backdated exterior bodywork is all fiberglass. Hoses and other components were weighed and swapped out for lighter weight versions. There's even a custom aluminum mount for the engine.

To say that King has an obsession with all things lightweight is an understatement here.

Follow Karmann Konnection's updates on the build on Instagram here because it's an absolute delight. What other builder posts videos of them listening to The Carpenters to unwind before wrenching?