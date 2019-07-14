No More Than Two Identical Porsche 911 Sports Cars Are Built Every Year: Report

With a straight-up dizzying array of model variants, color combos, and pricey options, Porsche cars are practically infinitely customizable to fit your particular needs, wants, and whims. They're so customizable, in fact, that instances of the company building completely identical cars are remarkably, exceedingly rare.

Speaking to Autocar, Zuffenhausen plant manager Christian Friedl says that out of the 25,000 911 and 718 sports cars the factory produces every year, identical twins are ordered "a maximum of two times per year." Porsche then confirmed that info to The Drive in an email.

Essentially, if you've got a new Porsche 911 or 718 Boxster or Cayman sitting in the driveway, chances are, it's the only car in the world to sport that particular color in that particular trim with those particular options from that particular model year—technically making it one-of-a-kind.

To put that into perspective, there is apparently just one four-leaf clover for every 5,000 to 10,000 three-leaf clovers, depending on who you ask.