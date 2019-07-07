New Porsche 911 RSR Revealed With Massive 4.2-Liter Flat-Six at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is happening right now across the pond and Porsche sought to seize the spotlight to reveal its all-new 911 RSR sportscar racer. The car succeeds the old 991.1-based machine to continue as a template for teams competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship series as well as IMSA's GTLM category in the United States.

“Since 2017, the 911 RSR has yielded us more than 20 class wins in the world championship as well as at long-distance series in North America and Europe. Our job in the development was to make a very good car even better. The engineers at Weissach have perfectly implemented this in every aspect,” said Fritz Enzinger, vice president of Porsche Motorsport, in the company’s official statement.