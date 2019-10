Gravel-Slinging 1983 Porsche 911 SC/RS Rally Replica Is Almost Better Than the Real Thing

If you've got an undying affection for Porsche rally cars but can't afford a legendary Group B 959, then this 1983 911 SC/RS Rothmans Rally replica on AutoTrader could help scratch the itch.

This Porsche 911 SC/RS pays tribute to one of the most coveted P-Cars of 1980s motorsports. During the first half of that decade, engineers in Zuffenhausen produced 20 specially-built 911 SC RSs to satisfy Group B FIA homologation requirements. With the help of Prodrive, who purposefully modified each example, and the deep pockets of Rothmans tobacco, the automaker was able to participate in the 1984 European Rally Championship as well as the inaugural Middle Eastern Rally Championship.