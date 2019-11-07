Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Lives On in the US Despite Cancellation Rumors

A report surfaced on Wednesday claiming that the Alfa Romeo 4C was dead, but this seems to not be the case in the United States—at least for another year.

According to Motor1, Alfa has allegedly stopped all production of its 4C Coupe and Spider sports cars with no direct replacement in sight. Admittedly, the 4C's death wouldn't be all that surprising considering the Coupe version hasn't been available in North America for over a year now and Fiat-Chrysler's recent restructuring that triggered the cancellation of Alfa Romeo's GTV and 8C sports cars.

However, The Drive reached Alfa's U.S. spokesperson for confirmation who said the following: "I can't speak for other markets but the U.S. 4C Spider is not canceled and is still available for order. Production has not ended."