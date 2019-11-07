Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Lives On in the US Despite Cancellation Rumors
"Production has not ended," an Alfa Romeo U.S. spokesperson told us.
A report surfaced on Wednesday claiming that the Alfa Romeo 4C was dead, but this seems to not be the case in the United States—at least for another year.
According to Motor1, Alfa has allegedly stopped all production of its 4C Coupe and Spider sports cars with no direct replacement in sight. Admittedly, the 4C's death wouldn't be all that surprising considering the Coupe version hasn't been available in North America for over a year now and Fiat-Chrysler's recent restructuring that triggered the cancellation of Alfa Romeo's GTV and 8C sports cars.
However, The Drive reached Alfa's U.S. spokesperson for confirmation who said the following: "I can't speak for other markets but the U.S. 4C Spider is not canceled and is still available for order. Production has not ended."
Perhaps in France—where Motor1's original report originated from—the 4C may indeed be dead but the drop-top lightweight sports car lives on Stateside.
Last week, FCA officially merged with Peugeot parent company Groupe PSA to form the world's fourth-largest automaker. What the merger means exactly for each company's product portfolio has yet to be finalized but with a shakeup as big as that, we wouldn't be surprised if the "dead 4C" rumors were born out of some intra-corporate miscommunication.
Starting at $67,150, the Alfa 4C Spider is powered by a mid-mounted 1.7-liter turbo four-cylinder putting out 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Featuring a featherweight carbon tub, unassisted steering, and an Italian body made of adolescent fantasies, we're glad as hell it's sticking around. For now.
