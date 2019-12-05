Fun-Loving Fiat 124 Spider Not Dead Yet Despite Italian Report Saying It Is

In the wake of Fiat Chrysler's merger with Groupe PSA, a new report has surfaced alleging that Fiat's 124 sports car will be getting the ax. To be sure, The Drive reached out to FCA and found that, at least in North America, the tossable roadster will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

According to Italy's Gazzetta Motori, the Mazda Miata-based Fiat 124 Spider will no longer be produced citing incompatibility with the "mass market" and just 4,000 presumably Italian copies sold in the three years it's been on the market, hot Abarth version included. When reached for comment, however, a Fiat spokesperson told The Drive in an email that "For North America, production continues for our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2020 Fiat 124 Spider."

From GoodCarBadCar, over 12,000 Fiat 124s have been sold in the U.S. since it was first sold in 2016.