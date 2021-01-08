The Fiat 500X Cabrio Proves the Convertible SUV Isn't Dead Yet

According to Automotive News Europe , FCA is adding three new SUVs to its European lineup, namely, the Alfa Romeo Tonale that will slot under the Stelvio in the Italian brand's range, a Stelvio-based Maserati Grecale that will fit underneath the Levante, and, yes, a Fiat 500X Cabrio that'll be a drop-top variant of the crossover-variant of Fiat's iconic Frank Stephenson -designed city car .

Want to feel the wind in your hair and sit higher off the ground? Niche buyers looking for a convertible SUV don't have much to choose from these days, but thanks to Fiat, their choices are about to get a little less scant because a convertible version of its 500X compact crossover has reportedly been confirmed.

Reportedly announced to suppliers just last month, the open-air 500X will be built in Melfi, Italy alongside the regular 500X as well as the Jeep Renegade and Compass. Its only direct competition (as direct as it gets, at least) exists in the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, a two-door T-Roc with a retractable roof similar in shape to vaunted convertible SUVs like the Range Rover Evoque and the I-still-can't-believe-this-existed Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet.

The 500X Cabrio, in contrast, sounds like it'll retain the regular 500X's four doors. According to suppliers speaking to AN Europe, the Cabrio will literally be a 500X with a drop-top, no other unnecessary changes required. Specifically, side body panels, doors, and door frames will not change from regular 500X while the roof and rear window will be replaced by a folding soft top a la the two-door 500's Cabrio version.

The report also says a mild-hybrid 500X is coming this year.

Whether or not the 500X Cabrio will make it to U.S. shores, however, remains to be seen. We reached out to Fiat to inquire, but a spokesperson declined to "comment on speculation regarding future product."

