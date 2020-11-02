Former Maserati Designer Frank Stephenson Explains What’s Missing From the MC20 Supercar

Noticing the re-styled Trident emblem, the disappearance of the traditionally concave Maserati grille and the car's hardly class-leading drag figure of 0.38, Stephenson talks about a supercar from Modena that's generic-looking and thus lacking drama immensely. In his view, Maserati's latest needs more spice to it, and if the MC20 goes racing in any form before spawning an electric variant, the father of the MC12 expects it to muscle up and get more Italian without giving up its positive elements, such as its hidden ground effect system and quality interior.

A score of 7.5 out of 10 from a former employee isn't a disaster, but you have to remember that while the MC20 is a clean-sheet design, Stephenson had to build his MC12 around the locked shape of the Ferrari Enzo's carbon fiber monocoque. If you recall, there was no lack of drama there.