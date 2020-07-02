Maserati MC20 Supercar Will Get All-New V6 With 621 HP, F1 Tech

We already knew Maserati was vowing to move away from Ferrari-sourced V8s in favor of its own turbocharged six- and four-cylinder engines. Now, the Italian automaker has officially unveiled the six-pot powerplant that'll be the heart of its upcoming MC20 supercar. Needless to say, it's a bella macchina. Officially known as the "Nettuno," Maser's new engine is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter dry-sump V6 making an impressive 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, putting the MC20 in the same ballpark as the 647-hp Ford GT and 600-horse Nismo GT-R, which are powered by bigger 3.5- and 3.8-liter V6s, respectively.

Maserati

Able to rev up to 8,000 rpm, Maserati stresses that its V6 is 100 percent its own creation, developed completely in-house. Despite the fact that a Maserati engine hasn't competed in Formula 1 since 1969, the company says the Nettuno uses a pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs borrowed from the world of modern Grand Prix racing. Said to simultaneously enhance performance and efficiency, this will apparently be the first road car engine to incorporate such a system. Per Maserati, "a combustion chamber is set between the central electrode and the traditional combustion chamber and connected by a series of specially-designed holes" while "a traditional spark plug acts as a support to ensure constant combustion when the engine is operating at a level that doesn’t need the pre-chamber to kick in." Meanwhile, a twin injection system is hooked up to the fuel supply at 5,076 psi, apparently reducing emissions.

Maserati