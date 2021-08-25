The 2022 Maserati MC20 Is Already Sold Out, Sorry
It's a car that debuted in 2020 that's named for 2020 but is being sold in 2021 as a 2022 model. And all the 2022 models have already been spoken for.
If you, like me, were taken with the mid-engined 2022 Maserati MC20's beautiful looks, bespoke engine, and had $210,000 to spare (kidding about that last part, maybe; I don't know your life), then you'll be disappointed to hear that the first batch of the cars has been sold out. No más. If you want an MC20, you will have to wait.
Speaking to The Drive during Monterey Car Week, William Peffer, CEO of Maserati North America, said that there are 115 dealers in the automaker's network and that the initial MC20s have already been spoken for. "The cars we have allocated for 2022 have all been reserved," he said. "All of them."
As a quick reminder: Though the MC20 debuted in 2020, it'll be available in late 2021 as a 2022 model. A Maserati spokesperson confirmed to us, "All MC20s that were allocated for our region (both North and South America) are reserved for model year 2022. Customers interested in model year 2023 can contact their local dealer with an expression of interest."
On a happier note, though, it doesn't seem like there will be a production cap on MC20 numbers. Peffer said, "We don’t talk specifically about what the numbers are, production or sales, but our objective is to build production to demand, or maybe even a little bit behind." So if you missed the boat on a 2022 MC20, then you might be able to have a chance with a 2023 MC20.
What makes the MC20—or Maserati Corse 2020—so significant is it's the first halo car Maserati has built since the MC12 debuted 16 years ago. It rides on a carbon-fiber monocoque and sports an all-new, Maserati-built twin-turbo Nettuno V6 that makes a claimed 621 horsepower. That engine will appear in no other Maserati, thus making the MC20 even more exclusive. And! A convertible and electric version are also in the works.
But for now, interested in seeing how the new MC20 drives? Check out our first drive review!
Got a tip? Email me at kristen@thedrive.com.
