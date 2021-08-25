The 2022 Maserati MC20 Is Already Sold Out, Sorry

If you, like me, were taken with the mid-engined 2022 Maserati MC20's beautiful looks, bespoke engine, and had $210,000 to spare (kidding about that last part, maybe; I don't know your life), then you'll be disappointed to hear that the first batch of the cars has been sold out. No más. If you want an MC20, you will have to wait.

Speaking to The Drive during Monterey Car Week, William Peffer, CEO of Maserati North America, said that there are 115 dealers in the automaker's network and that the initial MC20s have already been spoken for. "The cars we have allocated for 2022 have all been reserved," he said. "All of them."