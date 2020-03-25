This Trashed Maserati Quattroporte III Limo Is Like the Sad End of an E! True Hollywood Story

Back in January, we thought we'd already seen the most questionable limousine conversion of 2020 when a Subaru Tribeca ultra-longroof surfaced for sale. But the year was young, we were naive, and the number of terrible limos out there was greater than we could've imagined. Listed for sale on Craigslist in Oregon is a stretched Maserati Quattroporte III, one whose seller begs for someone to set $12,000 on fire by buying this beautiful disaster.

This Quattroporte III limo was built in the mid-1980s by Ultra Limousine Corporation. Lengthened 63 inches with steel framing and coachwork, this Maserati was stretched by significantly more than the industry-standard 48 inches the period, and it proudly displayed its extra inches with long windows and a painted roof—none of that poor handiwork-hiding vinyl here. The conversion only added 300 pounds to the car, more than offset by an optional turbo kit to take its 4.9-liter V-8 to a paparazzi-dusting 420 horsepower.