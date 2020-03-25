This Trashed Maserati Quattroporte III Limo Is Like the Sad End of an E! True Hollywood Story
Where are they now? Listed on Craigslist.
Back in January, we thought we'd already seen the most questionable limousine conversion of 2020 when a Subaru Tribeca ultra-longroof surfaced for sale. But the year was young, we were naive, and the number of terrible limos out there was greater than we could've imagined. Listed for sale on Craigslist in Oregon is a stretched Maserati Quattroporte III, one whose seller begs for someone to set $12,000 on fire by buying this beautiful disaster.
This Quattroporte III limo was built in the mid-1980s by Ultra Limousine Corporation. Lengthened 63 inches with steel framing and coachwork, this Maserati was stretched by significantly more than the industry-standard 48 inches the period, and it proudly displayed its extra inches with long windows and a painted roof—none of that poor handiwork-hiding vinyl here. The conversion only added 300 pounds to the car, more than offset by an optional turbo kit to take its 4.9-liter V-8 to a paparazzi-dusting 420 horsepower.
Whether this Quattroporte was equipped with the optional turbo power isn't known, though it'd go a long way to support the Craigslist claim that it's worth $40,000 when restored. Having accrued 95,000 miles before being parked "for many years," it's not exactly an Italian tune-up away from being a reliable runner. Whoever buys it may well spend more than the $12,000 asking price simply sourcing rare parts for an engine refresh.
Considerably more could be spent bringing this Maserati's interior back up to scratch, as half appears to have been at some point disassembled—be it by a current owner or a drunken passenger, the result is the same.
Though early Quattroporte IIIs like this one had climate controls from the Chrysler parts bin, this limo's upholstery wasn't, as Ultra skinned these three-abreast bench seats in leather more of the fine Italian than Rich Corinthian™ variety. It's tough to tell from the photos if the briarwood trim is in good shape, though the CRT TV (and accompanying trunk lid antenna) would have to go if this limo were to stand any shot of returning to its old career. They can stay, though, if a rich RADwood-er comes knocking, 12 grand in hand, ready to turn this Italian stallion into a road-tripper.
