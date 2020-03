The Largest Radwood Show of All Time Proves Everything Is Bigger in Texas

You could do Cars and Coffee, but there's a high chance that your glorious Soviet Lada will be overlooked in favor of a Dodge Charger Hellcat that's definitely going to hit a curb after the show, and is most likely still wearing those yellow lip guards. Sure, custom cars, antiques, specific marques, and subcultures have more specialized shows, but your un-slabbed, pristine 1981 Chrysler New Yorker might have a hard time finding the right home to show off even with a matching luggage set.

Thus, people from all over the state and even farther flock to the show dressed in their best 1980s and 1990s gear with cars of the era along with other items from the time, like bag phones, Pogs, and of course, cassettes. Outdated modifications and accessories aren't a drawback here—they're celebrated.