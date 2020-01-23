A Crafty Madman Built a Subaru Tribeca Limo and It Can Now Be Yours for $35,000

Before the rather well-executed Ascent, Subaru's solution to the three-row family hauler was the Tribeca, memories of which are best suppressed. Panned for its cramped third row, underwhelming gas mileage, and near inability to tow, the Tribeca was the last vehicle in its class that you'd call "heavy-duty," and thus, the least suitable for service as a commercial vehicle of any sort. Perhaps that's why seeing one converted into a limo is so bizarre. Who is responsible for this super-long Subaru, and why does it exist?

Nick's Motor Sales via Craigslist 2010 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limousine

This vehicular oddity may be for sale today, but its history goes back several years. According to a 2018 Autotrader post by YouTuber Doug DeMuro, this vehicle was constructed from a 2010 Tribeca 3.6R by Subaru of New England, one of the brand's biggest dealers in the region. A year earlier in 2017, a Motor1 article reported that it cost $135,000 to build and that it was being sold by a Pennsylvania dealer for a hair under $40,000 at the time. Sometime between those two articles, the car entered the custody of Michigan-based used car dealer Nick's Motor Sales, which had been trying (unsuccessfully) to sell it on Craigslist for at least 16 months, lowering the price at least $3,000 in that period.

