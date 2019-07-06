The Top 10 Wonderfully Horrible Race Cars of the 2019 24 Hours of Lemons B.F.E. GP

Some cars are built terrible, some achieve terribleness, and others have it thrust upon them. Regardless of what makes a car loathsome, the 24 Hours of Lemons will always welcome it—provided it costs under $500. The amateur racing series prizes ingenuity and the ingénue over a fat wallet and family connections, and its calendar criss-crosses the nation all year long. Sixty-one such wonderfully horrible cars showed up at the 2019 B.F.E. GP in Colorado in June. After weeding out all the tryhards in their Spec Miatas and BMWs, we whittled down a list of all the ridiculous rides that weekend to bring you our ten favorite cars. Some shouldn't ever be within a mile of a racetrack, while others were born to tackle them, though not necessarily in these outlandish liveries. But hey, when life gives you lemons... Editor's Note: James Gilboy competed in this Lemons event with Sassafras We Suck Ass Racing, driving the #111 Toyota MR2. They finished 50th of 61. Sucks to suck. 10: ToeJaM's Troubles's #186 Porsche 944

Don't say "Finding Nemo" aloud, lest Disney's lawyers come knocking. The Porsche 944 fielded by ToeJaM's Troubles had probably the most lovingly applied livery of the entire field. Those clownfish stripes and that sheet metal work took effort you rarely see in Lemons; most teams forego even washing their car before re-theming. ToeJaM deserves an ovation for their handiwork, and make that a standing one for having an orange 944 that finished a race instead of going up in a ball of flames. 9: Slow Cure's #203 Mercedes-Benz C230

While a dryer motor rotated the concrete mixer in Slow Cure's Benz, the car itself churned out consistent laps. Sluggish it may have been, but steadiness is what counts in endurance racing (ahem, BMW E36 drivers), and Slow Cure proved more tortoise than hare by attaining an 18th-place overall finish in the upper third of the field. 8: Savage Orchid Racing's #613 Ford Escort ZX2

It's hard to come up with a more fitting theme for a Colorado race than one that pays tribute to Blucifer. For those who've never flown into Denver International Airport, "Blucifer" is the local name for a bright blue, 32-foot statue of a prancing horse mounted outside the terminal. If you think it looks crazed in the daytime, wait 'til you see it at night when its eyes glow bright red. Oh yeah, and it fell on and killed its sculptor. To ward off Blucifer's bad vibes, Savage Orchid Racing gave the stallion a testicular talisman in the form of a a tiny pair of blue truck nuts. Savage Orchid finished 36th, so it must have kinda worked. 7: RocketSurgery's #72 Checker Marathon

Forget the Monty Python's Flying Circus theme here, the big deal is that a few someones turned an effing Checker Marathon into a race car. This consumer-facing twin of the iconic Checker Taxi offered our MR-2 entry the best on-track battle we had all weekend, with our cars swapping positions back and forth three times over a handful of laps. Too bad the Marathon came up a bit short of its name, finishing 52nd. 6: Bad Decisions Racing's #66 1947 Plymouth

Flatheads? Try cam-in-blockheads. Bad Decisions Racing shoved a supercharged, 3.8-liter Buick V-6 into this vintage Plymouth's engine bay. Predictably, it sheared the grade-10 steel bolts that held the flywheel to the crank after a few practice laps, leaving most of the bolts stuck inside the crank. Somehow, they got the bolts back out, and fixed the car in time to make the race start on Saturday. For a car constantly threatening to separate its flywheel from its crank, 39th wasn't a bad finish. 5: Tommy Salami and the Meat Wagon's #89 Daewoo LeMans

Daewoo's leash-holder General Motors pimped out the Daewoo LeMans under the names Asüna GT, Passport Optima, and Pontiac LeMans, among others. Which marque originally had its name on this Daewhatever isn't clear, but Tommy Salami and the Meat Wagon were proud to boast that their LeMans featured the only Opel Kadett GSi-style body in the Americas. Unlike the above Checker, this Korean-German hatch lived up to its name, finishing a mighty 27th, and outracing no fewer than seven Class A machines. For that, this Meat Wagon won a well-deserved "Index of Effluency," effectively a trophy for the race's best-performing shitbox. 4: Why Would You Do That? (Racing)'s Volvo-Swapped #91 Chevrolet Chevette

Is Hank Aurand—head of Why Would You Do That? (Racing)—a sadist, or a masochist? You could argue sadist; he cranked up the boost until his Volvo B21 straight-four shot three holes in its block and one in its oil pan on lap 22. But you could also argue that Mr. Aurand is a masochist, because he immediately sent for another B21 located hours from the track. Hank's fresh engine arrived in time for an impromptu overnight engine rebuild, so he hunkered down to get the motor into his Chevette before the checkered flag waved. Time wasn't on his side, and the car didn't start until halfway through the post-race awards ceremony, but the mad lads and lasses of Why Would You Do That? (Racing) still took home the Heroic Fix award. 3: The Wonderment Consortium's #126 Isuzu Impulse RS

Easily one of the rarest cars to ever race the 24 Hours of Lemons, the Isuzu Impulse RS fell through a crack in the otherwise solid pedestal atop which most Japanese cars of the 1990s sit. It had a frowny little face, a 1.6-liter, 160-horsepower turbo engine, all-wheel-drive, a manual transmission, and Handling by Lotus™. According to a fan-kept survivor registry, only 50 still exist in running condition worldwide, making this car almost as rare as the Tucker 48. The Wonderment Consortium honored the Impulse RS's memory by piloting it to a dead mid-table finish, in 31st. Merely showing up with this oddball won the team the tongue-in-cheek "Rare and Valuable Collector's Car" award. 2: Onset/Tetanus Racing's #26 Cadillac Cimarron

