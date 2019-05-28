This Off-Road Ready, Turbocharged Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II Can Be Yours For $19,900

If there's a lesson to learn from Rolls-Royce's ridiculous $47,000 champagne cooler, it's that Rolls and its customers alike are ludicrous. If there's a better finger to use for pointing than one's middle, let us know, because the ultimate example of a bird flipped to the pretentiousness of Rolls-Royce's clientele has resurfaced for sale: the Trolls-Royce.

Originally a 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II, the car was bought and modified earlier this decade by divisive automotive personality Corbin Goodwin, whose "No F*cks Given" Mazda RX-7 lit up the car-o-sphere in 2013. As the sequel to this RX-7 and the "Jettamino," a Volkswagen Jetta TDI converted into a pseudo-ute, the Trolls-Royce embodies the same countercultural spirit as its predecessors. But rather than being a slapdash, wheeled manifestation of madness, it's a focused attempt to make a car never meant to be driven quickly to do just that—and do it well.