The Maserati Ghibli and Twin-Turbo V8 Engine Are Dying in 2024

Maserati is letting the clock run out on its underperforming Ghibli sedan, whose model life cycle will reportedly end in 2024. At the same time, it will also reportedly shrink its larger Quattroporte sedan down to the Ghibli's size, consolidating both sedans into one. Perhaps more shockingly, however, is that Maserati will also drop its current V8 engine from the lineup, which would spell the end of the V8 Maserati forever. This was shared by Grant Barling, general manager of Maserati Australia, to Drive (unaffiliated).

"The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase [model]—Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte," Barling, told the Australian outlet.

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

Given Maserati's recent poor sales, it's no surprise to see the Italian brand doing some spring cleaning. Especially when premium sedans are a tough sell at the moment—and have been for a while. "Our [sedan sales] volume is down, but our market share is up in the segment—so other than the Porsche Taycan, that segment down is about 15 years to date. The Quattroporte's segment is down even more. So sedans is definitely a tough segment to be in," Barling said.

The Ghibli is sized similarly to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series but starts almost $30,000 higher. When the Quattroporte shrinks down to the Ghibli's size, it needs to either come with enough performance and luxury to match its price premium, or lower its price to match its rivals and remain competitive.

Maserati Grecale Folgore

The key thing to figure out here is exactly what will propel future Maserati sedans once the V8 goes away. Barling told the outlet that Maserati would be dropping the twin-turbocharged V8 engine from future Quattroporte and Levante models. Given that both are set to be replaced in 2025, electric power is likely in their future. However, it's currently unclear if that'll be V6 plug-in hybrids, electric models, or possibly offer both. Maserati has already announced its plans to make a Grecale Folgore ("lightning" in Italian), an electric version of its new crossover. So it's possible Maserati could do the same for the next-gen Quattroporte and Levante. We reached out to Maserati for comment but have yet to hear back.

Not many will be sad to see the Ghibli go, but it's quite the opposite with the Maserati V8. These great-sounding engines were always joyful, even in these newer, relatively disappointing models.