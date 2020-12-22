World's First V8-Swapped Tesla Model S Is Gonna Hurt Some Feelings

You may have already guessed this, but there's a ton of custom work that'll need to be done if Rich really wants an LS-powered Tesla. Most of it will involve tricky fabrication, which he's done before, but maybe nothing on this level.

For starters, he plans to use not one, but three donor cars to complete the project—and remember that Tesla's skateboard design means a flat floorboard, so a transmission tunnel will need to be built to house the six-speed manual and driveshaft to power the rear wheels. It doesn't stop there as Rich says he'll also need custom axles for the car since this is a swap that nobody has ever (successfully) completed.

Keep in mind that a base Tesla Model S 75 makes around 382 horsepower, so the 426-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 from the Camaro should be an upgrade in itself. Sure, it won't have instant torque like the Model S's original powertrain, but it will be near-infinitely customizable with aftermarket support, unlike the current tuning scene for Tesla's electric drivetrains, which the automaker doesn't want you messing with anyway. Plus, who would expect V8 rumble from a Tesla?

The project itself is obviously in its infancy, but if there's one thing that Rich has shown us in the past, it's that he has the determination to take on tasks that others see as unfathomable.

