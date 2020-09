Maserati’s Brushed Aluminum Ghibli Trofeo Corse Shows Why More Automakers Should Skip the Paint

Maserati's custom paint department has been busy lately. Last November, they cooked up a tri-color paint job to symbolize the past, present and future of the brand with the one-off GranTurismo Zéda. Moving into 2020, six new shades had to be developed for the 2022 MC20 supercar, which will also be available as an all-wheel-drive EV to bring even more colors to the table. Along with its mid-engine halo product, Maserati has also announced its new Fuoriserie personalization program, pushed to the maximum with the three Trofeo models you see here.

We will get to the Levante and Quattroporte Trofeos as well, yet first let's talk first about Maserati's stunning brushed aluminum Ghibli Trofeo one-off known as the Corse...