How Maserati Made the MC20 Worthy of a Rocketing Supercar Comeback

On paper, the Maserati MC20 is a supercar with a very impressive résumé. It's got a brand new carbon fiber monocoque. The engine lives in the middle, and it happens to be Maserati's most advanced twin-turbo V6 to date, the dual-combustion chamber Nettuno engine. It boasts 621 horsepower and an impressive 8,000 rpm redline. The MC20 weighs under 3,306 pounds and happens to be a 202 mph affair. A convertible and fully electric version are on their way, too. But none of those specs do justice to the hard work Maserati's team put in—and in very short order—to create the brand's first proper supercar weapon since the 2004 MC12.

The automaker said Wednesday that the MC20 program only began in January 2019. That suggests a very rapid development program, especially if we go with the idea that the MC20 somehow has nothing to do with Alfa Romeo's canceled 8C supercar.

Maserati's team managed to cook up its first actual engine in less than half a year, securing its prototype to the testbed by May. The Maserati Engine Lab can test cars with engines up to 1,000 hp and speeds of about 186 miles before continuing onto the track. Certification tests can take as long as 200 hours because every market demands five to six tests for certification, which means every test is repeated in all of the car's modes. This is not specific to supercars, but to all new engines aiming for global homologation.

Maserati says an engine's development requires from six months to a year in the testing room, representing between 400 and 600 hours on the roller beds to verify emissions and fuel consumption. After all this work put into the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, Maserati achieved a specific output of 207 horsepower per liter.