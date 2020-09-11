How Maserati Plans to Build Electric Versions of Every Car It Makes

The next Maseratis hitting the streets are the Granturismo and Grancabrio pair, which will come with the new twin-turbo Nettuno V6 you find in the 2022 MC20 supercar, as well as a pure electric powertrain consisting of three motors and an 800-volt battery pack. Engineered, developed and produced by Maserati in Modena, this technology will make it into all future Maseratis, be those sedans, SUVs or mid-engine supercars built around Dallara's carbon fiber monocoque.

Maserati's BEV lineup will be collectively known as the Folgore tridents (the Italian word for "lightning"), literally including all future models starting with the GT/GC (pictured underneath a sheet in this article's lead image), the MC20 in 2022, the next-gen Quattroporte and Lavante, and the smaller Grecale SUV.