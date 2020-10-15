The 2021 Bentley Flying Spur With a 549-HP V8 Isn't for Your Chauffeur

The V8's design details include quad exhaust finishers, 20-inch standard wheels unless you opt for gloss black 22s by Mulliner, the equally premium blackline specification featuring the dark version of the illuminated electric Flying B, over 60 exterior colors, 10 optional hide colors and two dual-tone interior configurations.

When it comes to the all-important veneer, Crown Cut Walnut is the standard finish, yet a further seven veneer species are there to choose from, not to mention the high gloss carbon fiber package. Those truly missing the Mulsanne can also specify a dual veneer finish, with Côtes de Genève specifically available for the front center console. For the rear passengers, Bentley also throws in its Touch Screen Remote, which allows access to the control of all blinds, rear-seat massage function and climate control, and can also be used to pre-configure the mood lighting.

When those LEDs go red, just remember that while all Bentleys are set to go hybrid in 2023, for now, you can have a smooth cross-plane V8 that will propel this lighter sedan to 198 mph.



